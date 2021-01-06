Qredit (XQR) Market Cap Hits $3.75 Million

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 58.4% against the dollar. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $132.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001354 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000181 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

