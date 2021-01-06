Qcash Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Qcash token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $71.74 million and $1.07 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00027867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00116319 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00259687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00481185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00250705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017323 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling Qcash

Qcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

