QANplatform Price Hits $0.0344 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One QANplatform token can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $654,690.36 and approximately $1,125.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QANplatform has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00120556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00269147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00494250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259192 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017517 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

QANplatform Token Trading

QANplatform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

