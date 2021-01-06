Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for VEREIT, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VEREIT in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VEREIT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VER. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

Shares of VER opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VER. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in VEREIT by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after buying an additional 8,105,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,960 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,681,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in VEREIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,395 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 223.19%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.