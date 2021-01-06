Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

