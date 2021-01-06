Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after buying an additional 371,808 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

