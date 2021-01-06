Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 249.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,298,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,732,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

