Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Boosted by Analyst

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -240.39, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.