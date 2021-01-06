Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.94. Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 285,182 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £11.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.81.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro, and manufacture small, protein-reactive chemical reagents; and Elayta, a small molecule inhibitor of beta-amyloid interaction with synaptic receptors that modifies downstream signaling and provides neuroprotective effects.

