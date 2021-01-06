Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Trading 81% Higher

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) traded up 81% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.90. 401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -4.04.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.