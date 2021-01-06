ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.62

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and traded as high as $38.33. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 58,556 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIXM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after buying an additional 696,439 shares during the period.

