ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.26

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 20100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.