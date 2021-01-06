ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Up 13%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) were up 13% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 106,407,952 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 29,363,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,289,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,993,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 576.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 205,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,255,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.