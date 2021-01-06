ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.60 and last traded at $74.16. Approximately 2,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra High Yield stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) by 334.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 25.67% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

