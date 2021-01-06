Private Trust Co. NA Sells 285 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $206.73 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.71.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

