Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 55.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 570,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,112,000 after buying an additional 202,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter worth $222,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 109.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 536.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.53.

NYSE CLX opened at $200.01 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $150.95 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.58.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

