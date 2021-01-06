Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 197 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

ITW stock opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.