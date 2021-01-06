Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,408 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $151.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.78 and its 200 day moving average is $138.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

