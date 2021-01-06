Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,020,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 67,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

