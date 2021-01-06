Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QAI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 322,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period.

IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $32.64.

