Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,197 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $6,697,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,411,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.13.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

