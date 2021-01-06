Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,575 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vale by 90.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE VALE opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.