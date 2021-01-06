Private Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,676,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of 125.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $97.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

