Private Asset Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 997,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,252,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $70.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

