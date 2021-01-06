Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE PGZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 23,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

