Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
NYSE PGZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 23,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $22.01.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.