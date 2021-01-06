Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.36

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 2903705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,845,000 after buying an additional 4,181,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Primo Water by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Primo Water by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,640,000 after buying an additional 96,285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Primo Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,053,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Primo Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

