Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.36

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 2903705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,845,000 after buying an additional 4,181,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Primo Water by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Primo Water by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,640,000 after buying an additional 96,285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Primo Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,053,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Primo Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)
Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.
See Also: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.