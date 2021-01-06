Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report $579.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $581.30 million and the lowest is $577.85 million. Primerica reported sales of $530.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Primerica by 636.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,113 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89,581 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

