Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PINC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

