Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PFC. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $25.50 price target (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $865.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares in the company, valued at $577,766.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,990. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Premier Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Premier Financial by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.