PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 631,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,351,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $776.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

About PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

