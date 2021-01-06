PowerPool Market Cap Hits $12.71 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. PowerPool has a market cap of $12.71 million and $4.39 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00006408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

