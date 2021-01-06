PowerPool (CVP) Price Tops $2.30

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. One PowerPool token can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00006350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PowerPool has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $13.52 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00115559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00495976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00245239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016612 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

