Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total value of $3,670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $25,819,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 5.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $13.51 on Friday, reaching $370.38. 14,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,821. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $391.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

