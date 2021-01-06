PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.45

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 555277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 267,036 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,722,000 after acquiring an additional 93,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

