Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday.

PBL stock traded up C$0.86 on Wednesday, reaching C$36.77. 26,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,144. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 12 month low of C$12.06 and a 12 month high of C$38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$942.64 million and a PE ratio of 37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.63 per share, with a total value of C$54,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$54,450. Also, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$165,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,229.12. Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $663,816 in the last three months.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

