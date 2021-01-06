PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded PLx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 4.32.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 264,900 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,971.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 461,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,805.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLx Pharma (PLXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.