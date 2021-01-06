Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) (CVE:PLY) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) (CVE:PLY) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 188,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 135,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.88 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

About Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

