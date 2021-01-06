Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Up to $16.10

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $17.80. Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 678,179 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.89 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44.

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

