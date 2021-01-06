Piper Sandler Increases Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $80.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.52% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT stock opened at $59.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $8,004,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 254,673 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,426,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.