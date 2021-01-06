Piper Sandler Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $180.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.38.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $152.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,181.03, a P/E/G ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $167.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

