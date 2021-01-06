Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for V.F. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 boosted their price target on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

NYSE VFC opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.38, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $99.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in V.F. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

