PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP) Stock Price Up 6.7%

PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.48 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 59,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 50,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89.

About PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP)

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of test system solutions and ground probing radar (GPR) equipment primarily for civil engineering and land mine detection applications in Europe and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly, and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

