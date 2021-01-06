Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.21.

PDD opened at $187.20 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $187.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.29. The firm has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.