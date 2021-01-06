PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of PMX stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.88.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
