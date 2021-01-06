PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading Down 0.2%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.24 and last traded at $116.46. Approximately 42,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 58,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.74.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $694,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 20.1% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 625.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

