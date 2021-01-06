PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
PFN opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
