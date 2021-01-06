PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
PCI opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57.
About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund
