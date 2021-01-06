PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
