PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
NYSE PCK opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
