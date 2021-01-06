PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.28

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.28 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 5388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,521,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 42.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.